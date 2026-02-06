ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $64.0030, with a volume of 3304456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Up 7.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $810.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index. The Index includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.