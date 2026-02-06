Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.
Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 4.0%
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb
Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat estimates ($12.5B vs. ~$12.24B) and the company’s Growth Portfolio showed mid-teens organic growth, which investors view as offsetting declines in older drugs. Bristol-Myers Stock Up as Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Management issued an upbeat FY?2026 outlook (EPS $6.05–$6.35; revenue $46.0–$47.5B) that sits above many Street revenue expectations and signals confidence that a planned Eliquis price cut will expand volume/revenue in 2026. Bristol Myers forecasts upbeat 2026, expecting Eliquis price cut to pay off
- Positive Sentiment: Management (CEO) emphasized the strongest pipeline in years and new growth engines (including recent manufacturing/partnering moves), reinforcing expectations for sustained medium?term growth. Bristol Myers Squibb CEO: Richest product pipeline we’ve had in the last decade
- Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets note BMY expects sales to decline this year on a reported basis (mix and pricing moves), yet the stock is rallying because guidance and margin/volume assumptions imply better adjusted results — investors are weighing accounting/volume effects vs. operational strength. Bristol Myers expects sales to decline this year; so why is the stock rising?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader macro headlines (weekly jobless claims) are mixed this morning and create market-wide volatility but don’t materially change BMY’s company-specific narrative. Weekly Jobless Claims Exceed Expectations
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP/non?GAAP EPS dynamics are noisy — Q4 non?GAAP EPS was $1.26 (down from $1.67 year?ago) and some metrics disappointed certain consensus prints, which underscores ongoing pressure from legacy product declines. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Legacy drug declines remain a headwind and will require sustained Growth Portfolio momentum and successful Eliquis volume conversion to fully replace lost sales; execution risk remains. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Growth in New Products …
Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.
BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.
