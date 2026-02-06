Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:BMY traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.89. 10,517,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,284,006. The stock has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 205.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.