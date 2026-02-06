Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Announces Earnings Results

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion.

Shares of Sampo stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,656. Sampo has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAXPY. Barclays raised Sampo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sampo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sampo plc is a Finland-based insurance and financial services group that primarily underwrites property and casualty (P&C) insurance while also offering life insurance and related financial products. The company operates through subsidiaries that provide a mix of retail and corporate insurance solutions, claims handling and risk management services. Its business model emphasizes underwriting discipline and diversified exposure across personal, commercial and specialty insurance lines.

Sampo’s operations include well-known subsidiaries that deliver core products and services: a Nordic P&C insurer that writes motor, property, liability and specialty lines, and a life insurance and wealth management arm that offers savings, pension solutions and asset management services.

