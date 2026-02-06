CIBC Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$102.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FTT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Finning International from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Finning International from C$68.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$82.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Finning International
Finning International Price Performance
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Finning International
- New gold price target
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Wall Street’s New Sports Prediction Trade
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.