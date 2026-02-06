KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $15.40. KDDI shares last traded at $15.8650, with a volume of 44,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded KDDI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KDDI Stock Down 12.0%

The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Corporation (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

