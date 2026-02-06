Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $125.77, but opened at $135.26. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $129.58, with a volume of 274,228 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.75.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 21.74%. Equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

