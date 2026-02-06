Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Fujifilm Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.35. Fujifilm shares last traded at $9.7840, with a volume of 9,455 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Fujifilm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fujifilm has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fujifilm Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fujifilm Holdings Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) is a Tokyo-based multinational conglomerate originally founded in 1934 as Fuji Photo Film Co, Ltd. Over the decades the company has evolved from a photographic film manufacturer into a diversified technology group operating across imaging, information, highly functional materials and healthcare. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation serves customers worldwide with a combination of hardware, consumables, software and services.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans consumer and professional imaging products, commercial and industrial printing systems, and office document solutions including printers and copiers.

