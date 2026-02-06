Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.69, but opened at $14.95. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $18.3250, with a volume of 69,806 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PLSE. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulse Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5,313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Argo Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

