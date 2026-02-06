Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

Shares of Societe Generale Group stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.21. 299,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Societe Generale Group has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Get Societe Generale Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Societe Generale Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Societe Generale Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Societe Generale Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Group, founded in 1864 and headquartered in Paris, is one of France’s largest banking groups. It offers a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses, institutions and governments. The firm operates through multiple businesses that collectively provide banking, financing, investment and advisory solutions across retail, corporate and institutional client segments.

The group’s core activities encompass retail banking services such as deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, payment services and wealth management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.