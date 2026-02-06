Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Subaru had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Subaru updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.561-0.561 EPS.

Subaru Stock Performance

Shares of FUJHY stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.57. 120,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. Subaru has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation, traded over the counter as OTCMKTS:FUJHY, is a Japanese multinational automaker known for its distinctive use of the horizontally opposed “boxer” engine and standard symmetrical all-wheel-drive system across most of its vehicle lineup. Founded in 1953 as Fuji Heavy Industries, the company rebranded to Subaru Corporation in 2017 to align its corporate identity with its well?established automotive brand. Subaru’s product portfolio includes compact and midsize sedans, sport wagons, crossovers and SUVs, with flagship models such as the Impreza, Legacy, Outback, Forester and Crosstrek (also marketed as the XV in some regions), as well as the performance-oriented BRZ sports coupe developed in partnership with Toyota.

In addition to passenger vehicles, Subaru Corporation is involved in the manufacturing of automotive components, aerospace products and industrial machinery, leveraging advanced materials and precision engineering capabilities inherited from its Fuji Heavy Industries heritage.

