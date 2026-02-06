MinRex Resources (ASX:MRR) Insider Glenn Whiddon Acquires 4,561,784 Shares

MinRex Resources Limited (ASX:MRR – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Whiddon bought 4,561,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$72,988.54.

Glenn Whiddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Glenn Whiddon acquired 12,765,942 shares of MinRex Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$217,021.01.

MinRex Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 42.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11.

About MinRex Resources

MinRex Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the exploration of gold, silver, copper, lithium, tin, tantalum, and other base metal projects in New South Wales (NSW) and Western Australia. The company holds 70% interests in the Marble Bar North, Marble Bar South, Daltons, and Bamboo Creek gold projects in the East Pilbara region of Western Australia; and 100% interests in the Deflector Extended Gold project located at Gullewa in Western Australia.

