Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Insider Acquires 5,500 Shares of Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Brooman purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 427 per share, with a total value of £23,485.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HGT stock traded up GBX 23.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 403.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,937,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 490.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 492.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 365.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 542.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting HgCapital Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting HgCapital Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple directors bought stock in open-market trades today (collective purchases of ~29,337 shares across Richard J. Brooman, Jim Strang, Graham Paterson, Helena Coles and Erika Schraner; aggregate disclosed value ? £125k). The buys were clustered around ~GBX 424–428, which can be read as management signalling confidence in valuation. MarketBeat HGT profile (insider activity)

Multiple directors bought stock in open-market trades today (collective purchases of ~29,337 shares across Richard J. Brooman, Jim Strang, Graham Paterson, Helena Coles and Erika Schraner; aggregate disclosed value ? £125k). The buys were clustered around ~GBX 424–428, which can be read as management signalling confidence in valuation. Positive Sentiment: HgCapital reported a rise in net asset value (NAV) and described trading as resilient despite public-market volatility — a direct fundamental driver supporting the share move and investor confidence in the trust’s private-equity holdings. HgCapital Trust NAV rises despite ‘challenging’ market environment

HgCapital reported a rise in net asset value (NAV) and described trading as resilient despite public-market volatility — a direct fundamental driver supporting the share move and investor confidence in the trust’s private-equity holdings. Neutral Sentiment: Company and coverage noted continued public-market volatility (particularly in software sector exposures) — this raises ongoing valuation and mark-to-market risk for some holdings, but HgCapital’s update framed the volatility as manageable given NAV strength. Robust Q4 NAV amid software sector volatility

About HgCapital Trust

HgT provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in the growth in value of a portfolio of c.50 private companies sourced by Hg. Value is created through implementing an investment strategy focused on software and business service companies with resilient, recurring revenue streams and from leveraging the network and expertise of Hg to support management teams to deliver the full potential of their respective businesses.

With highly predictable and stable cash flows, the top 20 businesses (representing 76% by value of HGT’s investments) reported aggregate sales of £10.6 billion and EBITDA of £3.3 billion over the last 12 months, equating to an EBITDA margin of 31%.

Hg brings to HgT an experienced team of c.400 employees, including c.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.