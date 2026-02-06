Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 180.07% and a net margin of 14.74%.The firm had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NATH traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.99. 5,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,170. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $412.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.34.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 3rd quarter worth $5,349,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous Inc is a quick-service restaurant company known for its signature all-beef hot dogs and classic American fast-food offerings. The company operates and franchises a network of dining outlets under the Nathan’s Famous brand, serving items such as hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and specialty sides. In addition to its restaurant business, Nathan’s Famous markets frozen and refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers across North America.

The company traces its origins to 1916, when founder Nathan Handwerker opened a modest walk-up stand on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Stories

