Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 46.050-46.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 45.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 8.600-8.750 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $12.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,370.46. 70,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,423.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,357.29. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $946.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 426.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.41 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,475.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,441.67.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,488.18, for a total transaction of $9,010,929.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 187 shares in the company, valued at $278,289.66. The trade was a 97.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.58, for a total value of $334,784.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 159 shares in the company, valued at $225,554.22. This represents a 59.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,565 shares of company stock worth $28,683,737. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

