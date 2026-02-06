Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.54% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. President Capital lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.63.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $16.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.12. 61,133,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,373,531. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.97 and a 200 day moving average of $229.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock worth $10,351,262. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,721,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $186,420,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after buying an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: AWS momentum and margin strength — AWS revenue topped expectations and operating margins widened, supporting Amazon’s long?term cloud profitability thesis. AWS beats

AWS momentum and margin strength — AWS revenue topped expectations and operating margins widened, supporting Amazon’s long?term cloud profitability thesis. Positive Sentiment: Top?line beat and core business resilience — Q4 net sales rose ~14% to $213.4B, showing strong retail and advertising performance that underpins cash generation for investments. Press release

Top?line beat and core business resilience — Q4 net sales rose ~14% to $213.4B, showing strong retail and advertising performance that underpins cash generation for investments. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst responses mixed but many remain constructive — Several firms trimmed price targets or adjusted modeling for heavier AI capex, while a number of analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings citing AWS and long?term AI upside. Analyst notes

Analyst responses mixed but many remain constructive — Several firms trimmed price targets or adjusted modeling for heavier AI capex, while a number of analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings citing AWS and long?term AI upside. Negative Sentiment: Huge $200B 2026 capex guide shocked the market — Management said capex will jump materially (largely for AI data centers, chips, robotics and satellites), rekindling investor fear about near?term cash flow, margins and the scale of the AI buildout. That guidance triggered heavy selling. Zacks: capex shock

Huge $200B 2026 capex guide shocked the market — Management said capex will jump materially (largely for AI data centers, chips, robotics and satellites), rekindling investor fear about near?term cash flow, margins and the scale of the AI buildout. That guidance triggered heavy selling. Negative Sentiment: Small EPS miss amplified by market risk?off — Reported EPS missed by a hair (reported $1.95 vs. ~$1.97 consensus), and in the current environment even marginal misses + aggressive spending plans produce outsized stock moves. Blockonomi: earnings reaction

Small EPS miss amplified by market risk?off — Reported EPS missed by a hair (reported $1.95 vs. ~$1.97 consensus), and in the current environment even marginal misses + aggressive spending plans produce outsized stock moves. Negative Sentiment: Broad tech/AI sell?off amplified the move — Amazon’s capex news arrived amid heightened market sensitivity to AI spending across Big Tech, producing outsized volatility and premarket/after?hours declines. Reuters: market reaction

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

