Nicolaos Nicandrou Acquires 21 Shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Nicolaos Nicandrou acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 562 per share, with a total value of £118.02.

Nicolaos Nicandrou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, Nicolaos Nicandrou purchased 19 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 564 per share, for a total transaction of £107.16.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PHNX stock traded down GBX 5 during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 749.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,516,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 725.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 686.89. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 485.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phoenix Group ( LON:PHNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 32.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix Group had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Analysts predict that Phoenix Group Holdings plc will post 51.179941 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 593 to GBX 752 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 670 to GBX 770 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 605 to GBX 620 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 852 to GBX 918 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 750.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group is one of the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement businesses with over £290 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers. We were founded in 1782 and are based in London, UK, and our family of brands include Standard Life, SunLife and ReAssure. We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 6,600 colleagues and offer a broad range of savings and retirement income products to support people across all stages of their savings journey. We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

