C&C Group (LON:CCR) Insider Vineet Bhalla Purchases 6,000 Shares

C&C Group plc (LON:CCRGet Free Report) insider Vineet Bhalla acquired 6,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 per share, for a total transaction of £6,900.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CCR traded up GBX 1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 115.20. 472,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,521. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.32 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 105.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 184.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 160 to GBX 130 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 130.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc is a leading, vertically integrated premium drinks company which manufactures, markets and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland.

C&C Group’s portfolio of owned/exclusive brands include Bulmers, the leading Irish cider brand and Tennent’s, the leading Scottish beer brand; as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig. C&C exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to over 40 countries worldwide.

C&C Group has owned brand and contract manufacturing/packing operations in CoTipperary, Ireland and Glasgow, Scotland.

C&C is the No.1 drinks distributor to the UK and Ireland hospitality sectors.

