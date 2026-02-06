Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Euan Abraham Sells 3,284 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 238,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,795.96. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Euan Abraham sold 1,171 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $16,745.30.

On Thursday, December 11th, Euan Abraham sold 1,917 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $22,754.79.

Shares of SERV stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,939. The company has a market cap of $770.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.33. Serve Robotics Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Serve Robotics ( NASDAQ:SERV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Serve Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,121.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 521,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 157.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 280.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 219,018 shares during the period.

SERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

