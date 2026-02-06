Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Insider Euan Abraham Sells 3,284 Shares

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) insider Euan Abraham sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $33,923.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 238,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,795.96. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Euan Abraham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 8th, Euan Abraham sold 1,171 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $16,745.30.
- On Thursday, December 11th, Euan Abraham sold 1,917 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $22,754.79.
Serve Robotics Stock Up 12.5%
Shares of SERV stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,638,939. The company has a market cap of $770.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.33. Serve Robotics Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.
Trending Headlines about Serve Robotics
Here are the key news stories impacting Serve Robotics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: City-level expansion potential — The City of North Vancouver is set to consider permitting food delivery robots, a possible incremental market for Serve’s service deployments and commercial partners. City of North Vancouver to consider food delivery robots
- Neutral Sentiment: Insiders still hold large stakes — although several insiders sold shares this week, filings show executives (CEO, COO, CFO, GC and others) retain multi?hundred?thousand to multi?million share positions, which can be read as partial liquidity-taking rather than full loss of confidence. SEC filing example (CEO sale)
- Negative Sentiment: Significant clustered insider selling — Multiple senior executives sold shares on Feb 3–4 (CEO Ali Kashani, CFO Brian Read, COO Touraj Parang, General Counsel Evan Dunn and others). Combined sales are roughly 28,000 shares for about $290k in proceeds at prices around $10.33, which can create downward pressure and raise investor concern about timing/intent. SEC filing example (CEO sale)
- Negative Sentiment: Viral PR incident raises reputational and regulatory risk — A widely shared video of a Serve delivery robot reportedly sidestepping a homeless man in Miami drew about 3 million views and critical social commentary; negative publicity could spur calls for local restrictions or tougher rules. “Nothing right about this reality”: 3 million people watched a delivery robot sidestep a homeless man in Miami
- Negative Sentiment: Local backlash article highlights deployment headwinds — Coverage (Fast Company) on neighborhood pushback against sidewalk delivery robots underscores potential regulatory and permitting obstacles in U.S. cities, which could slow rollout and partner adoption. My neighborhood is pushing back against sidewalk delivery robots
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 176.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 560,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 521,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 157.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Serve Robotics by 280.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 219,018 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SERV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.
Read Our Latest Report on SERV
Serve Robotics Company Profile
Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.
The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Serve Robotics
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- New gold price target
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- Wall Street’s New Sports Prediction Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.