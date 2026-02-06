First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Director Scott Mitchell Sells 915 Shares of Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) Director Scott Mitchell sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $23,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,208. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Western Financial Price Performance

MYFW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 59,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.76.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 7.08%.The business had revenue of $26.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYFW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1,470.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

