Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.20. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 81,335 shares.

Arbor Metals Trading Up 15.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$18.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Vela Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Arbor Metals Corp. in August 2019. Arbor Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.