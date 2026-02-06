70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.02 and traded as low as GBX 0.01. 70688 (COR.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.02, with a volume of 13,901,934 shares.

70688 (COR.L) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £483,946.05 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03.

70688 (COR.L) Company Profile

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

Featured Stories

