Command Security (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Command Security Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MOC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.82. Command Security shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 51,100 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85.

Command Security Corporation provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services in the United States. It operates through Security and Aviation Safeguards divisions. The Security division offers armed and unarmed uniformed security personnel for access control, loss prevention, mobile patrols, traffic control, security console/system operators, and fire safety directors, as well as personnel for reception, concierge, and front desk/doorman operations. This division serves governmental, quasi-governmental, and financial institutions; colleges and universities; healthcare facilities; residential communities; and commercial real estate, industrial, distribution, logistics, and retail customers.

