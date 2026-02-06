H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.00 and traded as low as $22.00. H. Lundbeck A/S shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 7,500 shares traded.

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Down 0.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) is a Danish pharmaceutical company headquartered in Copenhagen that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of medicines for disorders of the central nervous system. Founded in 1915 by Hans Lundbeck, the company has built a long-standing focus on neuroscience, concentrating on therapies for psychiatric and neurological conditions rather than broader therapeutic areas.

Lundbeck’s primary activities include discovery and clinical development of novel compounds, regulatory filings, manufacturing and global commercialization of prescription medicines aimed at brain health.

