Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and traded as low as $5.49. Enterprise Diversified shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 4,000 shares trading hands.

Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 0.9%

About Enterprise Diversified

Enterprise Diversified, Inc is a diversified holding company headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol SYTE, the company invests in and manages a portfolio of wholly owned subsidiaries operating in renewable energy, environmental consulting, real estate leasing, and financing. Through targeted acquisitions and strategic partnerships, Enterprise Diversified seeks long-term growth by focusing on industries with stable cash flows and long-term demand drivers.

Green Innovations, a principal subsidiary of Enterprise Diversified, specializes in landfill gas well development as well as the engineering, construction, and operation of renewable natural gas systems.

