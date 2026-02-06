Willis Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $324.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.65 and its 200 day moving average is $307.03. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $283.47 and a 52 week high of $328.06. The company has a market cap of $231.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share (annualized yield ~2.3%), payable Mar. 17 — supports income investors and signals cash?flow strength. PR Newswire

Board approved quarterly dividend of $1.86 per share (annualized yield ~2.3%), payable Mar. 17 — supports income investors and signals cash?flow strength. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish analyst moves (recent BTIG and UBS price target raises to $360/$350) and MarketBeat commentary highlight MCD’s defensive appeal and upward momentum into earnings, supporting buying interest. MarketBeat

Several bullish analyst moves (recent BTIG and UBS price target raises to $360/$350) and MarketBeat commentary highlight MCD’s defensive appeal and upward momentum into earnings, supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Leadership update: Loek Beckers named CFO of McDonald’s USA — management continuity may reassure investors on execution and U.S. operations. NRN

Leadership update: Loek Beckers named CFO of McDonald’s USA — management continuity may reassure investors on execution and U.S. operations. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $325 but kept a “neutral” rating (small implied upside vs. current levels), signaling limited near?term upside from that shop. TickerReport

Mizuho raised its price target to $325 but kept a “neutral” rating (small implied upside vs. current levels), signaling limited near?term upside from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance remains mixed — MarketBeat/MarketRank shows an average “Hold” from ~31 firms, indicating balanced expectations ahead of earnings. DefenseWorld

Consensus analyst stance remains mixed — MarketBeat/MarketRank shows an average “Hold” from ~31 firms, indicating balanced expectations ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Marketing buzz: Valentine’s Day “McNugget caviar kit” promotion is driving headlines and social engagement — good for short?term foot traffic and brand visibility but uncertain sales impact. Yahoo

Marketing buzz: Valentine’s Day “McNugget caviar kit” promotion is driving headlines and social engagement — good for short?term foot traffic and brand visibility but uncertain sales impact. Neutral Sentiment: Local openings continue (24?hour Tinley Park drive?thru approved), incremental sales potential but occasional community pushback. Chicago Tribune

Local openings continue (24?hour Tinley Park drive?thru approved), incremental sales potential but occasional community pushback. Negative Sentiment: Brand/experience headwinds: consumer articles reporting perceived declines in some menu quality and mixed reviews of gimmick items — could weigh on repeat traffic if widespread. MSN

Brand/experience headwinds: consumer articles reporting perceived declines in some menu quality and mixed reviews of gimmick items — could weigh on repeat traffic if widespread. Negative Sentiment: Strategic exposure: McDonald’s opted out of selling food/drink at official World Cup Fan Fests (NYT Athletic) — reduced on?site visibility at a major global event could be viewed as a missed marketing/revenue opportunity. NYT Athletic

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.30.

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. The trade was a 34.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,008 shares of company stock worth $9,895,452. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

