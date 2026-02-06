Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $41.59 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.1% of Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,138,000 after buying an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,902,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,176.6% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,317,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,612 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at $49,772,492.88. This represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. DA Davidson set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.