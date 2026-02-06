Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $48.92 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,270 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $48,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1079 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

