Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $65.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Rodgers & Associates LTD reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $65,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $230.62 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $230.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.