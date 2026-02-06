Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.20. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 79,524 shares.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2%
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: HYI) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income securities, including high yield corporate debt, convertible bonds and other credit instruments. Its portfolio may also include unrated debt securities that the adviser deems to be of comparable quality.
Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to high yield securities issued by U.S.
