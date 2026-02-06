Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $11.20. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 79,524 shares.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. MRA Advisory Group raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc (NYSE: HYI) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in below-investment-grade fixed income securities, including high yield corporate debt, convertible bonds and other credit instruments. Its portfolio may also include unrated debt securities that the adviser deems to be of comparable quality.

Under normal market conditions, the fund allocates at least 80% of its managed assets to high yield securities issued by U.S.

