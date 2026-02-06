Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Benjamin Bressler Sells 41,000 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $741,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at $424,265.28. This trade represents a 63.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Bressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 4th, Benjamin Bressler sold 181,389 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $3,272,257.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Benjamin Bressler sold 87,478 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,494,124.24.

On Thursday, January 29th, Benjamin Bressler sold 33,338 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $567,412.76.

On Thursday, January 15th, Benjamin Bressler sold 7,311 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Benjamin Bressler sold 94,259 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,609,943.72.

On Friday, January 9th, Benjamin Bressler sold 69,439 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $1,043,668.17.

On Monday, January 12th, Benjamin Bressler sold 222,386 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $3,575,966.88.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Benjamin Bressler sold 29,628 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $445,605.12.

On Monday, December 22nd, Benjamin Bressler sold 16,123 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $242,167.46.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 44.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Key Lindblad Expeditions News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lindblad Expeditions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nat Geo–Lindblad unveiled a warm?weather expedition brochure for the UK travel trade — a marketing push that may help bookings and seasonal demand in key markets. Article Title

Nat Geo–Lindblad unveiled a warm?weather expedition brochure for the UK travel trade — a marketing push that may help bookings and seasonal demand in key markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to highlight improvements in returns on capital and institutional accumulation (several hedge funds increased positions), which supports longer?term upside. Article Title

Analysts and investors continue to highlight improvements in returns on capital and institutional accumulation (several hedge funds increased positions), which supports longer?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage is mixed: some firms raised targets and maintain Buy ratings while others keep Hold/Sell views — the consensus remains a moderate buy with a ~$19 target, so analyst chatter is a net neutral but volatile factor. Article Title

Recent analyst coverage is mixed: some firms raised targets and maintain Buy ratings while others keep Hold/Sell views — the consensus remains a moderate buy with a ~$19 target, so analyst chatter is a net neutral but volatile factor. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut LIND from a “strong?buy” to a “hold,” removing a recent bullish endorsement and likely weighing on short?term demand for the shares. Article Title

Zacks cut LIND from a “strong?buy” to a “hold,” removing a recent bullish endorsement and likely weighing on short?term demand for the shares. Negative Sentiment: CEO Benjamin Bressler executed large open?market sales on Feb 4–5 (181,389 shares at ~$18.04 and 41,000 shares at ~$18.08), reducing his stake materially — a headline that typically pressures sentiment even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Article Title

CEO Benjamin Bressler executed large open?market sales on Feb 4–5 (181,389 shares at ~$18.04 and 41,000 shares at ~$18.08), reducing his stake materially — a headline that typically pressures sentiment even if sales are for personal/liquidity reasons. Negative Sentiment: Director Sven?Olof Lindblad has been selling sizable blocks across late Jan–early Feb (multiple filings: recent sales include 233,505 shares at ~$17.27, 127,310 at ~$17.38, and other tranches). Persistent, multi?period insider selling is the strongest near?term negative signal in these alerts. Article Title

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

