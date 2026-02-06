Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP Gary Ogilby Sells 435 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Gary Ogilby sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.56, for a total value of $272,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,485.76. This represents a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $642.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $683.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $594.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.33.

Curtiss-Wright News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Street estimates point to expected earnings growth ahead of Curtiss?Wright’s next report, which raises the odds of an earnings beat and provides a constructive fundamental backdrop. Read More.

Zacks and Street estimates point to expected earnings growth ahead of Curtiss?Wright’s next report, which raises the odds of an earnings beat and provides a constructive fundamental backdrop. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a $0.24 quarterly dividend (payable Apr 13; record Mar 26), an annualized $0.96 (~0.2% yield). This is routine income but too small by itself to drive major share moves. Read More.

The Board declared a $0.24 quarterly dividend (payable Apr 13; record Mar 26), an annualized $0.96 (~0.2% yield). This is routine income but too small by itself to drive major share moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO Lynn Bamford sold 9,327 shares (~$5.84M), CFO K. Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares (~$1.67M), COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares (~$1.65M) and several VPs/EVPs trimmed positions (disclosed Feb 4–5). The size and coordination of these sales is pressuring sentiment and likely the main reason for intraday weakness. Read More.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Featured Stories

