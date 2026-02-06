Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) VP Gary Ogilby Sells 625 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Gary Ogilby sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,126.72. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $642.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $683.09. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $594.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.80.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Curtiss-Wright

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and Street estimates point to expected earnings growth ahead of Curtiss?Wright’s next report, which raises the odds of an earnings beat and provides a constructive fundamental backdrop. Read More.

Zacks and Street estimates point to expected earnings growth ahead of Curtiss?Wright’s next report, which raises the odds of an earnings beat and provides a constructive fundamental backdrop. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a $0.24 quarterly dividend (payable Apr 13; record Mar 26), an annualized $0.96 (~0.2% yield). This is routine income but too small by itself to drive major share moves. Read More.

The Board declared a $0.24 quarterly dividend (payable Apr 13; record Mar 26), an annualized $0.96 (~0.2% yield). This is routine income but too small by itself to drive major share moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO Lynn Bamford sold 9,327 shares (~$5.84M), CFO K. Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares (~$1.67M), COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares (~$1.65M) and several VPs/EVPs trimmed positions (disclosed Feb 4–5). The size and coordination of these sales is pressuring sentiment and likely the main reason for intraday weakness. Read More.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Featured Articles

