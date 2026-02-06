Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 28,002 Shares of Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 28,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $493,115.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,783,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,905,570.82. This represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 127,310 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $2,212,647.80.

On Monday, February 2nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 233,505 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $4,032,631.35.

On Friday, January 30th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 78,283 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $1,304,194.78.

On Thursday, January 29th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 105,356 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $1,774,195.04.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 44,002 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $703,151.96.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 86,639 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $1,411,349.31.

On Monday, January 26th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 42,903 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $687,735.09.

On Friday, January 23rd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 36,066 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $579,941.28.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 62,100 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $1,023,408.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 75,314 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,207,283.42.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of LIND opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,911,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after acquiring an additional 131,203 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,068,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 127,950 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 969,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 962,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIND has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

