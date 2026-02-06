Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $136.60, but opened at $153.27. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $139.1070, with a volume of 3,111,737 shares traded.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Bloom reported $0.45 EPS vs. $0.25 expected and $777.7M revenue (up 35.9% YoY), driven by products & services strength; management released slides and the earnings release. Press Release / Slide Deck

Q4 earnings and revenue beat — Bloom reported $0.45 EPS vs. $0.25 expected and $777.7M revenue (up 35.9% YoY), driven by products & services strength; management released slides and the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Very bullish FY2026 guidance — Bloom raised FY26 EPS to $1.33–1.48 (consensus ~0.70) and revenue guidance to $3.1B–$3.3B (consensus ~$2.3B); management cites surge in AI data?center demand and a much larger product backlog. Business Wire: Results & Guidance

Very bullish FY2026 guidance — Bloom raised FY26 EPS to $1.33–1.48 (consensus ~0.70) and revenue guidance to $3.1B–$3.3B (consensus ~$2.3B); management cites surge in AI data?center demand and a much larger product backlog. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and revenue outlook lift growth story — company said product backlog surged (~140–150% YoY) and set a $3.1B–$3.3B revenue target for 2026, reinforcing the narrative of durable demand from AI and C&I customers. Seeking Alpha: Backlog & Guidance

Backlog and revenue outlook lift growth story — company said product backlog surged (~140–150% YoY) and set a $3.1B–$3.3B revenue target for 2026, reinforcing the narrative of durable demand from AI and C&I customers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lift targets — BTIG raised its price target to $165 (buy) and TD Cowen to $160 (hold), signaling analyst support for the stronger outlook and adding near?term upside. The Fly: BTIG PT Raise

Analysts lift targets — BTIG raised its price target to $165 (buy) and TD Cowen to $160 (hold), signaling analyst support for the stronger outlook and adding near?term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Extensive coverage & materials available — earnings call transcript, presentation and third?party writeups (MarketWatch, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) provide detail for investors doing a deeper read. MarketWatch: Q4 Coverage

Extensive coverage & materials available — earnings call transcript, presentation and third?party writeups (MarketWatch, Zacks, Seeking Alpha) provide detail for investors doing a deeper read. Negative Sentiment: Pre?earnings volatility and short interest — the shares had tumbled into earnings and short interest spiked (~10% in January), which increases downside risk and could amplify post?earnings swings if execution slips. Benzinga: Pre?earnings Drop

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,733 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $295,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,165,364.16. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $217,006.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,925,910.40. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 3.07.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.