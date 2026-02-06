A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $11.9250. A.P. Moller-Maersk shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 10,193 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKBY. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nordea Equity Research lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A.P. Moller-Maersk Company Profile

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

