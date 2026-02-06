Coty (NYSE:COTY) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.6880, with a volume of 1732123 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Coty alerts:

More Coty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coty this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COTY. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $43,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company’s product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.