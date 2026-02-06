Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $170.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $182.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.76. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

