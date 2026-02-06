ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $103.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $108.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $46,315,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares in the company, valued at $30,152,410. This represents a 60.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Mcraven purchased 5,768 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,318,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,873 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,883,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $707,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,315 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,803 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,265,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,315,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,509 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

