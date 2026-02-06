Ranger Investment Management L.P. Sells 8,250 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 1.51% of Triumph Financial worth $18,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $79.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Triumph Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,549.76. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Triumph Bank, the company delivers a broad range of commercial and retail banking services to businesses and individuals. Since its foundation, Triumph Financial has focused on building a community-oriented banking platform that emphasizes personalized service and local decision-making.

The company’s commercial banking offerings include deposit products, treasury management solutions, digital cash management, equipment financing, and commercial real estate lending.

Featured Articles

