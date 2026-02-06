Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $14.77 Million Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,255 shares during the quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.60% of Oceaneering International worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,345,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,202,000 after buying an additional 799,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,370,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,831,000 after acquiring an additional 256,628 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,491,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,630,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 916.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,950 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Oceaneering International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,301,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 167,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

OII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Zacks Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Jennifer Fremont Simons sold 29,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $768,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 52,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,264.40. The trade was a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

