Ranger Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Wingstop worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth $118,211,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $114,758,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 737,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,302,000 after purchasing an additional 334,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 949,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 23.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,557,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $524,433,000 after buying an additional 294,786 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,421.51. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $269.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.12. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $388.14. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.75.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

