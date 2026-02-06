Ranger Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 432,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,925,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Life Time Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Life Time Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Life Time Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Life Time Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered Life Time Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.77.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Life Time Group

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,493 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $44,640.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,352.90. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 162,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $4,562,724.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 380,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,351.32. The trade was a 29.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,670 shares of company stock worth $7,234,567. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.