Ranger Investment Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Ranger Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 262,888 shares during the quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.25% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $24,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 862,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,251,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 257,669 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,998 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 206,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.50. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $99.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $133,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,673.60. This represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 8,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $750,903.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,866.40. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $2,453,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

Further Reading

