iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,344,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,022,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,667,000 after purchasing an additional 123,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,194,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,969,000 after acquiring an additional 239,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,540,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,052,000 after buying an additional 147,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,709,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,220,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $100.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

