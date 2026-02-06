Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 14,786 Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF $JMEE

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,786 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,112,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 463,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $69.63.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index. JMEE was launched on May 6, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

