Ranger Investment Management L.P. Has $39.40 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Ranger Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. AAON comprises 2.7% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of AAON worth $39,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 96.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AAON by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 273.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $321,300.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,299.08. This represents a 37.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,231.40. The trade was a 50.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.04. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $116.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.20 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.52%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. AAON’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

