Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $7.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 292.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $170.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.07 and its 200-day moving average is $167.47. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $173.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index includes securities issued by the approximately 200 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

