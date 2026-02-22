Jonathan Knutzen Sells 281 Shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $35,979.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,215.16. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Knutzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 29th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 444 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $54,185.76.

On Saturday, January 31st, Jonathan Knutzen sold 290 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $35,304.60.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Jonathan Knutzen sold 1,535 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $184,015.80.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.44. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.17.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $492.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.58 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 22.50%.Palomar’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Palomar by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 795,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,237,000 after purchasing an additional 568,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 234.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,147,000 after buying an additional 559,383 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 290.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,675,000 after buying an additional 369,697 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Palomar by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 738,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,223,000 after acquiring an additional 330,592 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 785,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,809,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat: Palomar reported $2.24 EPS vs. $2.06 expected and reported revenue of ~$492.6M (up 62.7% YoY), showing solid margin and growth that support upside to earnings forecasts. Quarterly Results

Quarterly beat: Palomar reported $2.24 EPS vs. $2.06 expected and reported revenue of ~$492.6M (up 62.7% YoY), showing solid margin and growth that support upside to earnings forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade momentum: Wall Street Zen upgraded PLMR to a “Buy” and several other firms (JPMorgan, Evercore, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Weiss) recently raised ratings/targets, supporting a consensus target well above current levels and providing bullish catalyst. Wall Street Zen Upgrade

Analyst upgrade momentum: Wall Street Zen upgraded PLMR to a “Buy” and several other firms (JPMorgan, Evercore, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Weiss) recently raised ratings/targets, supporting a consensus target well above current levels and providing bullish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~90%): heavy institutional concentration shrinks the effective float — that can amplify price moves when funds rotate but also means retail flows matter less. Ownership Details

High institutional ownership (~90%): heavy institutional concentration shrinks the effective float — that can amplify price moves when funds rotate but also means retail flows matter less. Neutral Sentiment: Technical setup: the shares are trading around and below the 50?day (~$129.40) and near the 200?day (~$123), reflecting short?term weakness that may trigger selling until buyers step in. Technicals

Technical setup: the shares are trading around and below the 50?day (~$129.40) and near the 200?day (~$123), reflecting short?term weakness that may trigger selling until buyers step in. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple insiders sold shares on Feb. 18 — CFO T. Christopher Uchida (783 shares), President Jon Christianson (522 shares) and director Jonathan Knutzen (281 shares). While sizes are small relative to total holdings, clustered insider sales have likely contributed to investor caution today. Insider Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore began coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

