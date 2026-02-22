OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,380,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,162 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,225,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 114,806 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,284,000 after purchasing an additional 322,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,322,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SCHB opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

