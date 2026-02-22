OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 437,984 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 133.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 766,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,984 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $41,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 838.0% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

